Juneau Jazz and Classics swings in the new year

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 23, 2019.

On Monday’s show, Juneau Jazz and Classics will preview Swing in the New Year. Southeat Senior Services will highlight free Tai Chi classes in January. And we’ll preview an under-21 event with DJ Astronomar.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for the broadcast of December’s Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event.