Playwright Frank Kaash Katasse presents new work

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, playwright Frank Kaash Katasse will tell us about his new play. UAS will highlight year-end giving, scholarships, and alumni relations. And art correspondents Deanna Lampe and Lily Hope will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
-
Former adviser to Gov. Bill Walker buys Cook Inlet gas producer for $15 millionIt's not John Hendrix's first foray into Cook Inlet energy, he was general manager of Apache Corp.’s operations there.
-
Wrangell’s Fish and Game office due to close under governor’s budget proposalWrangell officials say they weren't consulted about the local ADF&G office being on the governor’s chopping block. A budget document says it’ll save around $70,000 in general fund spending.
-
Ocean Beauty accepts offer on seafood plant for sale in PetersburgThe company would not say who the buyer is or reveal the timeline for completing the sale of their former cannery and seafood plant.
-
A relic from a century-old barge sinking has found a new resting place in PetersburgThe wooden planks come from the Colorado which sank in the Wrangell Narrows in 1901.