Playwright Frank Kaash Katasse presents new work

By December 18, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, playwright Frank Kaash Katasse will tell us about his new play. UAS will highlight year-end giving, scholarships, and alumni relations. And art correspondents Deanna Lampe and Lily Hope will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

