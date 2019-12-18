Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump endorses U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s re-election,
- a group called Alaska Natives Without Land is seeking land and new Native corporations,
- history offers clues and context about why the North Slope regional Native corporation is leaving the Alaska Federation of Natives,
- the Legislative Council votes to approve funding for new cameras for Gavel Alaska and the Legislature’s website,
- Alaska Journal of Commerce reporter Elwood Brehmer fills us in on who scooped up a bankrupt Cook Inlet natural gas company, and
- Washington state transportation officials move forward with a plan to replace the state’s gas tax with one based on mileage.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Former adviser to Gov. Bill Walker buys Cook Inlet gas producer for $15 millionIt's not John Hendrix's first foray into Cook Inlet energy, he was general manager of Apache Corp.’s operations there.
-
Wrangell’s Fish and Game office due to close under governor’s budget proposalWrangell officials say they weren't consulted about the local ADF&G office being on the governor’s chopping block. A budget document says it’ll save around $70,000 in general fund spending.
-
Ocean Beauty accepts offer on seafood plant for sale in PetersburgThe company would not say who the buyer is or reveal the timeline for completing the sale of their former cannery and seafood plant.
-
A relic from a century-old barge sinking has found a new resting place in PetersburgThe wooden planks come from the Colorado which sank in the Wrangell Narrows in 1901.