Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

In this newscast:

  • President Donald Trump endorses U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s re-election,
  • a group called Alaska Natives Without Land is seeking land and new Native corporations,
  • history offers clues and context about why the North Slope regional Native corporation is leaving the Alaska Federation of Natives,
  • the Legislative Council votes to approve funding for new cameras for Gavel Alaska and the Legislature’s website,
  • Alaska Journal of Commerce reporter Elwood Brehmer fills us in on who scooped up a bankrupt Cook Inlet natural gas company, and
  • Washington state transportation officials move forward with a plan to replace the state’s gas tax with one based on mileage.
