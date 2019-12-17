Volunteers wanted for Curiosity Unleashed 2020

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, the Juneau STEM Coalition will highlight Curiosity Unleashed 2020, and recruit STEM-minded volunteers. The JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé drama team will preview “Elf.” And Edric Carrillo, President of Filipino Community Inc., will tell us about their Annual Christmas Party.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
