FBI Child Exploitation Task Force arrests Bethel school principal

Gladys Jung Elementary School Principal Chris Carmichael has been arrested in Bethel.
The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force made the arrest early Wednesday morning with Alaska State Troopers and Bethel Police Department. Steven Forrest, the FBI special agent in the agency’s Anchorage Field Office, says charges will be filed late Wednesday evening or the next day. He didn’t give any more details about the charges or what led to Carmichael’s arrest.
Carmichael was remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center between midnight and 1 a.m. on Wednesday, then was released into federal custody.
This is a developing story.
