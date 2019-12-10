Ski and snowboard volunteers wanted

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, a Recreation Specialist will tell us how to be ski and snowboard volunteers for the ORCA program. The Alaska Youth Choir will preview its Holiday Concert. The Juneau Audubon Society will outline its Tree Swallow Nest Box Project. And we’ll learn about a Wednesday evening neighborhood association gathering to discuss cruise ship impacts.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Recent headlines
No politics, just cookies, fudge and photos at traditional open houseHundreds turned out for the annual Christmas gathering at the Governor's Mansion.
Experts describe potential benefits from state-tribal education compactsBut experts say the details of what the Dunleavy administration proposes will be important.
Concerns raised about Alaska State Troopers’ plan to move local dispatchers to AnchorageThe Alaska State Troopers plan — which includes transferring dispatchers in Ketchikan, Wasilla and Soldotna — was the subject of much concern at a recent assembly meeting in Ketchikan.
‘I just kept digging’: How an Anchorage man rescued a hiker buried in Flattop avalancheAccording to a report by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, the hiker was alone Saturday when he was caught in an avalanche near the Blueberry Loop trail and fully buried before he was able to kick his legs free.