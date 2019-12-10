Ski and snowboard volunteers wanted

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, a Recreation Specialist will tell us how to be ski and snowboard volunteers for the ORCA program. The Alaska Youth Choir will preview its Holiday Concert. The Juneau Audubon Society will outline its Tree Swallow Nest Box Project. And we’ll learn about a Wednesday evening neighborhood association gathering to discuss cruise ship impacts.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.