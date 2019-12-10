Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- State budget veterans put governors’ ambitious budget plans in a context,
- state lawmakers discuss how the state uses compacts to empower tribes to provide public services,
- Ketchikan officials push back against a state plan to relocate its trooper dispatch center to Anchorage,
- the trans-Alaska pipeline passes the milestone of 18 billion barrels pumped,
- NOAA releases the 2019 Arctic Report Card,
- some White Castle burgers are getting recalled because of possible listeria bacteria, and
- hundreds of people stop by the Governor’s Mansion for the annual Christmas open house.
