Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

By December 10, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State budget veterans put governors’ ambitious budget plans in a context,
  • state lawmakers discuss how the state uses compacts to empower tribes to provide public services,
  • Ketchikan officials push back against a state plan to relocate its trooper dispatch center to Anchorage,
  • the trans-Alaska pipeline passes the milestone of 18 billion barrels pumped,
  • NOAA releases the 2019 Arctic Report Card,
  • some White Castle burgers are getting recalled because of possible listeria bacteria, and
  • hundreds of people stop by the Governor’s Mansion for the annual Christmas open house.
