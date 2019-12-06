Newscast – Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- An expert tells the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Board a few bad years could jeopardize the ability to pay dividends and support state government,
- the federal government awards another $36 million in earthquake disaster recovery grants,
- a private business proposes building a new marine haul out in Sitka,
- Petro Star is set to begin transporting fuel by rail between Anchorage and Fairbanks,
- a man from Kaktovik agrees to plead guilty to killing a polar bear without harvesting any of its meat,
- the Seward Peninsula community of White Mountain has gone without regular postal service since late October, and
- NATO-affiliated researchers say social media companies are failing to stop phony accounts and manipulated activity.
Recent headlines
Alaska state government forecasts lower revenue for this year and nextThe Alaska Department of Revenue forecasts $187.3 million less in state revenue this year than it did in the spring. The department released the forecast on Friday.
Extremely low cod numbers lead feds to close the Gulf of Alaska fishery for the first timeIn an unprecedented response to historically low numbers of Pacific cod, the federal cod fishery in the Gulf of Alaska is closing for the 2020 season.
ENSTAR wants permission to raise gas prices to cover $1M in earthquake repairsAnchorage natural gas company ENSTAR is asking state regulators to allow it to bill its customers to recover $1 million in costs from last year's major earthquake.
Rule change for SNAP work requirements would disqualify some Alaska recipients, providers say“We know many, many people are going to lose benefits because of this,” says Cara Durr with the Food Bank of Alaska.