Newscast – Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

By December 6, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • An expert tells the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Board a few bad years could jeopardize the ability to pay dividends and support state government,
  • the federal government awards another $36 million in earthquake disaster recovery grants,
  • a private business proposes building a new marine haul out in Sitka,
  • Petro Star is set to begin transporting fuel by rail between Anchorage and Fairbanks,
  • a man from Kaktovik agrees to plead guilty to killing a polar bear without harvesting any of its meat,
  • the Seward Peninsula community of White Mountain has gone without regular postal service since late October, and
  • NATO-affiliated researchers say social media companies are failing to stop phony accounts and manipulated activity.
