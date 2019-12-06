ENSTAR wants permission to raise gas prices to cover $1M in earthquake repairs

Anchorage natural gas company ENSTAR is asking state regulators to allow it to bill its customers to recover $1 million in costs from last year’s major earthquake.
The company is insured for events like the earthquake, but it has a $1 million deductible, and ENSTAR had about $1.3 million in damages and repairs, it said in a 14-page petition to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
As a regulated utility, ENSTAR is now asking the RCA for permission to recover the costs by raising the rates it charges consumers. The specific amount of the increase isn’t known, and it won’t be filed until 2021, ENSTAR said.
The company’s service area includes Anchorage and parts of the Mat-Su and Kenai Peninsula, and it has more than 140,000 residential and commercial customers.
Among its repairs were replacing two pipelines along Vine Road, in the Mat-Su, that the quake moved 13 feet. That repair cost more than $320,000, the company said.
It also conducted numerous inspections and surveys, and brought in workers from outside Alaska.
Debt, anxiety and confusion: A year later, some Anchorage earthquake victims are still recovering
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Rule change for SNAP work requirements would disqualify some Alaska recipients, providers say“We know many, many people are going to lose benefits because of this,” says Cara Durr with the Food Bank of Alaska.
-
Salmon returns are down in Metlakatla. These junior scientists are discovering possible reasons why.With warmer conditions, there’s less dissolved oxygen in the water. Salmon can have a tougher chance at survival.
-
Taku Glacier, once the Juneau Icefield’s last advancing glacier, is now in retreatA soon-to-be-published scientific paper says climate change has taken its toll on the now-shrinking Taku Glacier from the Juneau Icefield.
-
PFDs, state funding at risk if Alaska Permanent Fund earnings reserve falls to zero, board hearsThe problem could happen if there are poor results from fund investments, like stocks.