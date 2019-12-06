Artists wanted for public art projects

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 9, 2019.

On Monday’s show, the city’s engineering department will tell us about calls for public art, and outline upcoming meetings and deadlines. The Gold Town Nickelodeon will preview screenings of the original, one-woman show “Fleabag.” Mudrooms will highlight Tuesday night’s gathering with stories about dismay or bewilderment. And Grateful Dogs of Juneau will promote their holiday pet food drive.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune to KTOO 104.3 in Monday at 7:00 p.m. for a special from Reveal titled “Amazon: Behind the Smiles.” Program Description: Shop. Click. And the next day, your purchase is on your doorstep. Amazon has changed the face of shopping, but at a surprisingly high human cost.