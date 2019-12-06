Artists wanted for public art projects

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 9, 2019.
On Monday’s show, the city’s engineering department will tell us about calls for public art, and outline upcoming meetings and deadlines. The Gold Town Nickelodeon will preview screenings of the original, one-woman show “Fleabag.” Mudrooms will highlight Tuesday night’s gathering with stories about dismay or bewilderment. And Grateful Dogs of Juneau will promote their holiday pet food drive.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Tune to KTOO 104.3 in Monday at 7:00 p.m. for a special from Reveal titled “Amazon: Behind the Smiles.” Program Description: Shop. Click. And the next day, your purchase is on your doorstep. Amazon has changed the face of shopping, but at a surprisingly high human cost.
Recent headlines
ENSTAR wants permission to raise gas prices to cover $1M in earthquake repairsAnchorage natural gas company ENSTAR is asking state regulators to allow it to bill its customers to recover $1 million in costs from last year's major earthquake.
Rule change for SNAP work requirements would disqualify some Alaska recipients, providers say“We know many, many people are going to lose benefits because of this,” says Cara Durr with the Food Bank of Alaska.
Salmon returns are down in Metlakatla. These junior scientists are discovering possible reasons why.With warmer conditions, there’s less dissolved oxygen in the water. Salmon can have a tougher chance at survival.
Taku Glacier, once the Juneau Icefield’s last advancing glacier, is now in retreatA soon-to-be-published scientific paper says climate change has taken its toll on the now-shrinking Taku Glacier from the Juneau Icefield.