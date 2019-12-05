Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Several service members are hospitalized after a small Coast Guard boat collides with a small Navy boat near Kodiak,
  • about 24 marine highway system employees will be “relieved of service” after the ferry Aurora is put in layup,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents rejects a consolidation plan the Legislature had backed,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy asks for public input on a bill to set up a framework for tribal governments to operate K-12 schools,
  • the latest quarterly report from the company trying to get the proposed Pebble Mine permitted flags significant cash flow problems,
  • the family of former Juneau man Cody Eyre files a wrongful death lawsuit after law enforcement shot him to death in Fairbanks,
  • upcoming research will show the last advancing glacier off the Juneau Icefield is now in retreat,
  • the annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Mansion is scheduled for Tuesday, and
  • new research documents a spike in emergency room visits for mostly minor injuries that correspond to the rise of smartphones.
X