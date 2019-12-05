Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- Several service members are hospitalized after a small Coast Guard boat collides with a small Navy boat near Kodiak,
- about 24 marine highway system employees will be “relieved of service” after the ferry Aurora is put in layup,
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents rejects a consolidation plan the Legislature had backed,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy asks for public input on a bill to set up a framework for tribal governments to operate K-12 schools,
- the latest quarterly report from the company trying to get the proposed Pebble Mine permitted flags significant cash flow problems,
- the family of former Juneau man Cody Eyre files a wrongful death lawsuit after law enforcement shot him to death in Fairbanks,
- upcoming research will show the last advancing glacier off the Juneau Icefield is now in retreat,
- the annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Mansion is scheduled for Tuesday, and
- new research documents a spike in emergency room visits for mostly minor injuries that correspond to the rise of smartphones.
Recent headlines
-
Some Alaska State Trooper dispatches aren’t posted online. A spokesperson says it’s not mandatory.Since late October, KNOM has reported on four incidents in which Alaska State Troopers responded but did not post an online public dispatch. A spokesperson cited trooper workload as a reason.
-
Family of man killed by police in Fairbanks files lawsuitCody Eyre’s family claims that the city of Fairbanks and the Alaska Department of Public Safety failed to properly train officers to respond to a mental health crisis, and that officers used excessive force.
-
‘She had dimples for days’: After laying daughter to rest, ‘what-ifs’ linger for Juneau parentsThey tried talking things through with Abby. They got her into counseling briefly. They reported a store they suspected of selling booze to her daughter and other teenagers. And eventually, tough love.
-
9 hospitalized after Coast Guard and Navy vessels collide near KodiakSix Coast Guard service members and three Navy sailors were hospitalized in Kodiak on Wednesday evening after a Coast Guard and Navy vessel collision.