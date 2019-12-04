The art of Christianne Carrillo

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, December 4, 2019
On Thursday’s show, we’ll talk with artist Christianne Carrillo and preview her Friday opening.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will highlight their Christmas Cream Tea fundraiser. The Zach Gordon Youth Center will give us an update. And we’ll hear about the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities with Art Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
