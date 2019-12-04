Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

  • Parents wrestle with impossible “what ifs” after their 19-year-old daughter’s death,
  • Wrangell’s Evergreen Elementary School wins national recognition as a “distinguished school,”
  • the city of North Pole encourages residents with contaminated groundwater to sign up for municipal water service,
  • Quinhagak closes its airport to all night flights due to disabled runway lights,
  • an Anchorage company fires and disciplines workers caught on video throwing Amazon delivery packages,
  • 58 mushers sign up for the 2020 Iditarod,
  • for the first time a Native American justice is appointed to Washington state’s highest court, and
  • the Tennessee Aquarium gets an electric eel to light up Christmas lights.
