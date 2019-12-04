Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- Parents wrestle with impossible “what ifs” after their 19-year-old daughter’s death,
- Wrangell’s Evergreen Elementary School wins national recognition as a “distinguished school,”
- the city of North Pole encourages residents with contaminated groundwater to sign up for municipal water service,
- Quinhagak closes its airport to all night flights due to disabled runway lights,
- an Anchorage company fires and disciplines workers caught on video throwing Amazon delivery packages,
- 58 mushers sign up for the 2020 Iditarod,
- for the first time a Native American justice is appointed to Washington state’s highest court, and
- the Tennessee Aquarium gets an electric eel to light up Christmas lights.
Recent headlines
Could Makushin Volcano provide geothermal energy to Unalaska?The Ounalashka Corp. and Chena Power have formed a company to develop a geothermal project at nearby Makushin Volcano. Unalaska city officials support the new project.
Broken lights on Quinhagak’s airport runway leave the village with limited air serviceNo night flights or medevacs have been able to land at the Quinhagak airport for the past two months.
Iditarod 2020 roster stocked with past champions — with one notable exceptionFifty-eight mushers have signed up for the 2020 Iditarod. Among them are six former champions, including 2019 winner Pete Kaiser. But one four-time champion is absent.
Alaska confirms first suspected case of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injuryUp until now, Alaska was the only state in the country that had not reported any instances of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury.