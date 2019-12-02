Newscast – Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- All 60 seats of the Alaska Legislature are filled for the first time since August after an Anchorage Republican is sworn into the House,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski dedicates funding to a bill in Congress intended to help law enforcement investigate cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women,
- President Donald Trump’s pick to be Alaska’s next Federal District Court judge scores poorly in an Alaska Bar Association poll,
- the Alaska Bar Association flags a coming legal brain drain in the state as older lawyers retire,
- a new study identifies environmental hazards threatening rural Alaska Native communities,
- officials say more buildings were damaged by last year’s earthquake in Chugiak-Eagle River where regulations are more lax than in an Anchorage zone,
- the Fairbanks City Council considers raising the tax on vaping products to be the same as tobacco products, and
- a Delta Junction High School sprinter becomes the first athlete from that community to be offered a chance to compete at a Division 1 school.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska public health officials are watching a deadly measles outbreak in SamoaAlaska’s measles immunization rate remains below the national average.
-
Anchorage Republican Gillis sworn in as newest Alaska House memberMel Gillis replaces Anchorage Republican Josh Revak, who was confirmed recently to a Senate seat. Revak had been a first-term representative.
-
Kodiak police hope new reality TV show will help improve recruitment woesA&E series “Alaska PD” follows law enforcement in Kodiak, Petersburg, Kotzebue and Fairbanks. A promotional video casts the show as exciting and dramatic, chock-full of wildlife and violent crime.
-
Alaska’s once-a-decade redistricting process is about to startA newly formed committee charged with planning for Alaska's once-a-decade redistricting process will hold its first meeting on Wednesday.