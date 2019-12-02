Newscast – Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

  • All 60 seats of the Alaska Legislature are filled for the first time since August after an Anchorage Republican is sworn into the House,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski dedicates funding to a bill in Congress intended to help law enforcement investigate cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women,
  • President Donald Trump’s pick to be Alaska’s next Federal District Court judge scores poorly in an Alaska Bar Association poll,
  • the Alaska Bar Association flags a coming legal brain drain in the state as older lawyers retire,
  • a new study identifies environmental hazards threatening rural Alaska Native communities,
  • officials say more buildings were damaged by last year’s earthquake in Chugiak-Eagle River where regulations are more lax than in an Anchorage zone,
  • the Fairbanks City Council considers raising the tax on vaping products to be the same as tobacco products, and
  • a Delta Junction High School sprinter becomes the first athlete from that community to be offered a chance to compete at a Division 1 school.
