Newscast – Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

By November 29, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A newly formed committee charged with planning for Alaska’s redistricting process will hold its first meeting next week,
  • a boat adrift in Gastineau Channel prompts a little mystery,
  • Alaska Native cultural interpreters discuss the work of explaining their existence to cruise ship visitors,
  • the Anchorage Assembly approves studying a waste-to-energy incineration plant,
  • Skagway Brewing Company’s has harnessed carbon dioxide from making beer to fuel an aeroponic garden,
  • authorities arrest a Fairbanks man for allegedly using a backhoe to steal a truck, and
  • a bear is blamed for a pair of vehicle break-ins in Akhiok.
