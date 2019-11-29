Newscast – Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- A newly formed committee charged with planning for Alaska’s redistricting process will hold its first meeting next week,
- a boat adrift in Gastineau Channel prompts a little mystery,
- Alaska Native cultural interpreters discuss the work of explaining their existence to cruise ship visitors,
- the Anchorage Assembly approves studying a waste-to-energy incineration plant,
- Skagway Brewing Company’s has harnessed carbon dioxide from making beer to fuel an aeroponic garden,
- authorities arrest a Fairbanks man for allegedly using a backhoe to steal a truck, and
- a bear is blamed for a pair of vehicle break-ins in Akhiok.
Recent headlines
-
Boat adrift in Gastineau Channel prompts a little mysteryThe search was prompted by a referral from local 911 dispatchers about a pleasurecraft adrift in Gastineau Channel — with no one on board and its engine running.
-
For Alaska Native cultural tour guides, the job is to carry the weight of the worldAs a cultural interpreter, John Lawrence tries to answer any questions people might have. Some questions are about paint. Other questions are harder.
-
Recall Dunleavy lays out response to rejectionIn a motion filed with Anchorage Superior Court, Recall Dunleavy responded to the arguments Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson made when he opposed the application.
-
Alaska Native nonprofit sues Texas insurance company over earthquake damageCook Inlet Tribal Council says its insurer has acted in bad faith assessing earthquake damage and paying money for repairs.