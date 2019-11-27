Lingít Aaní Káa Kei Nas.áx̱ Haa Yoo X̱ʼatángi (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land)

An new addition to Juneau Afternoon, this show and associated language lessons seek to open the radio waves to Tlingit language use and normalization. This program is made possible by a creative partnership between KTOO, University of Alaska Southeast, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Tlingit & Haida, and the Alaska Humanities Forum. Host X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell and co-hosts talk about weather, news, stories, Tlingit culture and more, entirely in the Tlingit language, during this one-hour program. Episodes and segments will broadcast as part of Juneau Afternoon and will be made available on the KTOO website.
(audio will be available here on Friday)
