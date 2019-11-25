Newscast – Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on Alaska’s campaign contribution limit laws,
- a lawyer suing over Alaska Permanent Fund dividend benefits for same-sex couples says about seven other denial cases had been identified,
- Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy defends how his administration spent federal grant money as members of Congress inquire about potential misuse,
- far-north communities have found their ice cellars are no longer reliable due to climate change,
- seven months of weekends in the new cabin at the Eaglecrest Ski Area get booked within hours of the reservation system opening,
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ nonprofit awards $5 million to an Anchorage nonprofit to house at least 300 homeless families, and
- enrollment in ukelele classes surpasses guitar classes at an Anchorage high school.
Recent headlines
US Supreme Court questions Alaska campaign limits in sending case back to lower courtWhile an appeals court had upheld the law, the Supreme Court vacated that ruling. The justices told the appeals judges to reconsider the case.
‘Savanna’s Act’ advances in US Senate; Aimed at mending police response to violence against Native womenSen. Lisa Murkowski says collecting data is key.
Skagway brewery harnesses beer gas to grow foodSkagway Brewing Co. harnesses the carbon dioxide it produces making beer to fuel their aeroponic garden. That’s adding a layer of food security to Southeast Alaska community.
This rare, historic boat could get a new life in WrangellThe M/V Chugach spent its life up in Alaska from territorial days onward. Now, the U.S. Forest Service plans to loan the boat to Wrangell’s city museum.