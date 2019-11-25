Newscast – Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

  • The U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on Alaska’s campaign contribution limit laws,
  • a lawyer suing over Alaska Permanent Fund dividend benefits for same-sex couples says about seven other denial cases had been identified,
  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy defends how his administration spent federal grant money as members of Congress inquire about potential misuse,
  • far-north communities have found their ice cellars are no longer reliable due to climate change,
  • seven months of weekends in the new cabin at the Eaglecrest Ski Area get booked within hours of the reservation system opening,
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ nonprofit awards $5 million to an Anchorage nonprofit to house at least 300 homeless families, and
  • enrollment in ukelele classes surpasses guitar classes at an Anchorage high school.
