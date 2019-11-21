Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Two teens are dead after a single-car crash near Cohen Drive,
  • the Alaska Municipal League puts the finishing touches on a plan to standardize sales tax collection for online retailers selling in Alaska,
  • the Bureau of Land Management announces it is taking public comment on potentially expanded drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, and
  • the Alaska Marine Highway System says the ferry LeConte will be out of service until mid-May.
