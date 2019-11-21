Comic artist Randall Munroe comes to Juneau

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 22, 2019.

On Friday’s show, we’ll hear about opportunities to meet comic artist Randall Munroe this weekend. And Alaska Design Forum presenter Michael Murphy will preview his talk on the social and political consequences of the built world.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.