Comic artist Randall Munroe comes to Juneau

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 22, 2019.
On Friday’s show, we’ll hear about opportunities to meet comic artist Randall Munroe this weekend. And Alaska Design Forum presenter Michael Murphy will preview his talk on the social and political consequences of the built world.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Study finds marine mammal viruses are traveling between oceans as sea ice recedesWhile this particular virus isn’t doing widespread damage, its emergence opens the door for other viruses to pop up between oceans.
Angoon explores options as Alaska Marine Highway works to fix its ferry dockThe Alaska Marine Highway System recently deployed the Tazlina to restore winter service to some Southeast communities. But the ferry can’t serve Angoon right now — its ramp is broken.
Juneau police: 2 people dead after single-car wreck near Cohen DriveThe Juneau Police Department reports that two people have died in a single-car crash near Cohen Drive Thursday morning. Additionally, two people who were in the car were medevaced out of Juneau.
Alaska DOT trying new project planning approach for intersection near Juneau’s Fred MeyerWith this project, Alaska transportation officials are relying more heavily on public dialogue from Juneau residents.