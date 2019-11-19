Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Many Sealaska Corp. shareholders would normally be spedning their dividends on shopping trips to larger communities if not for ferry schedule reductions,
  • state budget experts say Legislative Finance Director David Teal will be missed when he retires next month,
  • warming ocean water is leading to less sea ice forming in the Chuckchi Sea,
  • and back-to-back storms will hit the Northern Panhandle this week dumping up to four inches of rain on Juneau.
