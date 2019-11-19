Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- Many Sealaska Corp. shareholders would normally be spedning their dividends on shopping trips to larger communities if not for ferry schedule reductions,
- state budget experts say Legislative Finance Director David Teal will be missed when he retires next month,
- warming ocean water is leading to less sea ice forming in the Chuckchi Sea,
- and back-to-back storms will hit the Northern Panhandle this week dumping up to four inches of rain on Juneau.
Recent headlines
Juneau expecting a one-two punch of rainstorms this weekBecause of a higher risk of landslides, the City and Borough of Juneau has temporarily closed the Flume Trail.
Sealaska shareholders have dividends to spend. With reduced ferries, it’s tough to shop.For thousands of Sealaska Corp. shareholders, it's a tradition to take shopping trips to larger communities when dividends are distributed. But gaps in ferry service mean many aren’t able to make the trip.
Dunleavy picks guide business owner for open seat in Alaska HouseGov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced that Melvin Gillis has been selected for an open seat in the Alaska House of Representatives. House Republicans will have to approve Gillis’ appointment.
‘A hidden giant’: Alaska Legislature’s nonpartisan voice on the state budget is retiringAs the Alaska Legislature's chief budget analyst, David Teal has been the go-to source for nonpartisan information on state spending and revenues. That will end next month, when he retires. And budget experts say Teal’s work will be missed.