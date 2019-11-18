Why was fire prevention funding used on the Roadless Rule process in Alaska? Congress members want to know.

A United States senator from Michigan and a representative from Arizona want an investigation into why federal dollars — typically used to prevent wildfires — were given to the state of Alaska to work on the Roadless Rule.
On Monday, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Raúl Grijalva sent a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector general, asking for more transparency into how the federal grant was awarded and how the state is spending the money.
In September, records requests obtained by Alaska’s Energy Desk showed the USDA gave the Alaska Division of Forestry $2 million.
That money was used for the state to act as a cooperating agency in the rulemaking process regarding how the Roadless Rule should apply to the Tongass National Forest. But the state also paid a timber industry group more than $200,000 from those funds to provide additional input.
Other cooperating agencies, such as tribal governments, didn’t receive any money.
Currently, the Trump Administration is seeking a rollback of the Roadless Rule in the Tongass, which could increase access to logging.
Stabenow, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, is concerned about climate change and said in the letter that the Tongass is “essential to addressing the climate crisis.”
Faced with an important decision on the Tongass, why is the federal government supporting Alaska’s timber industry?
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Feds approve renaming Saginaw Bay over Kake War connectionsEarlier this year, both the Alaska House of Representatives and Alaska Historical Commission endorsed changing the name to Skanax Bay, pronounced "skeh-NOCH."
-
Utqiaġvik whalers finally land bowhead nearly two months into seasonSome veteran whalers say the absence of the marine mammals has been unprecedented, amid record-setting air and water temperatures.
-
Dunleavy: Special session this year increasingly less likelyUnder Alaska state law, at least 30 days’ notice is needed to hold a non-emergency special session during the interim. That would push any special session now up against the holidays.
-
Tazlina brought back into service to provide more Southeast Alaska ferry sailingsThe Tazlina was scheduled to have new side doors installed this winter. Instead, the state ferry will provide service between Juneau and the communities of Haines, Skagway, Hoonah and Gustavus.