Newscast – Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- Members of Congress inquire about why money usually used to prevent wildfires was given to the state of Alaska to work on the Roadless Rule,
- the group Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share Act sues state officials over the language they used to describe the group’s ballot initiative,
- Alaska Department of Revenue Commission Bruce Tangeman resigns a month before the governor must submit his budget proposal,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy selects hunting and fishing guide businessman Melvin Gillis to the Alaska House of Representatives,
- Metlakatla adapts to drought and climate change,
- researchers want to test Gustavus residents for PFAS contamination in their blood,
- the ferry Tazlina gets put back into the mix to make up for unexpected winter service gaps in Southeast Alaska,
- Anchorage sets weather records for most snowfall and highest temperature on the same day, and
- a correction to several stories since Oct. 31 that mentioned the ferry LeConte and its estimated repair bill.
