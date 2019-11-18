Newscast – Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

By November 18, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Members of Congress inquire about why money usually used to prevent wildfires was given to the state of Alaska to work on the Roadless Rule,
  • the group Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share Act sues state officials over the language they used to describe the group’s ballot initiative,
  • Alaska Department of Revenue Commission Bruce Tangeman resigns a month before the governor must submit his budget proposal,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy selects hunting and fishing guide businessman Melvin Gillis to the Alaska House of Representatives,
  • Metlakatla adapts to drought and climate change,
  • researchers want to test Gustavus residents for PFAS contamination in their blood,
  • the ferry Tazlina gets put back into the mix to make up for unexpected winter service gaps in Southeast Alaska,
  • Anchorage sets weather records for most snowfall and highest temperature on the same day, and
  • a correction to several stories since Oct. 31 that mentioned the ferry LeConte and its estimated repair bill.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X