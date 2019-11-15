Tangeman resigns, saying revenue commissioner should be ‘100% aligned’ with Dunleavy

Bruce Tangeman will resign as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue.
In an opinion article published on the Anchorage Daily News website on Friday, Tangeman wrote that he wanted Gov. Mike Dunleavy “to have someone who is 100% aligned with his vision.”
He also wrote that any potential new taxes would support what he called an unsustainable budget, as well as permanent fund dividends.
The resignation comes a month before Dunleavy must submit his next budget proposal.
Dunleavy said in a statement that he “regrettably” received Tangeman’s letter of resignation.
Dunleavy thanked Tangeman in the statement, saying:
“His leadership and oversight of the Department of Revenue enabled many lasting changes and efficiencies. His character and strong work ethic have been a valuable asset to our team.”
Dunleavy added that he wished Tangeman “all the best for his future endeavors.”
The governor’s office said Tangeman will oversee the rollout of the upcoming fall revenue forecast and the budget, and will continue in his role until a replacement is found.
Tangeman previously served as policy director for the Senate majority, vice president and chief financial officer of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., and deputy revenue commissioner.
A spokesperson for the Department of Revenue said Tangeman wasn’t immediately available for comment. A Dunleavy spokesperson also said the governor wasn’t available.
