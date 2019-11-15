Indigenous rights activist Emil Notti speaks on Tuesday

On Monday’s show, indigenous rights activist Emil Notti will preview his Tuesday talk titled “The Alaska Federation of Natives and the Inclusion of Sealaska in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.” We’ll check in with Trail Mix about recent projects, and preview their annual dinner and auction. And the State Museum will highlight their public market.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Tangeman resigns, saying revenue commissioner should be ‘100% aligned’ with DunleavyBruce Tangeman, who ran the state's Department of Revenue, also wrote that any potential new taxes would support what he called an unsustainable budget, as well as permanent fund dividends.
-
NTSB: Pilot inexperience and unfavorable winds factors in fatal PenAir crash in UnalaskaThe NTSB update is a detailed, seven-page statement of facts about the flight and the investigation, with sections on the runway, the flight recorders, the plane and its engines. It does not assign a cause to the crash. That's expected later.
-
Saddled with problems, new F-35 fighter jets can’t get enough spare partsA new government report is flagging more problems with the new generation of fighter jets scheduled to come to Alaska.
-
Could tiny nuclear reactors power Alaska villages?U.S. Senate Energy Committee Chair Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said modular reactors may be a solution for remote Alaska communities that now depend on diesel fuel generators for their electricity.