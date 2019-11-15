Indigenous rights activist Emil Notti speaks on Tuesday

On Monday’s show, indigenous rights activist Emil Notti will preview his Tuesday talk titled “The Alaska Federation of Natives and the Inclusion of Sealaska in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.” We’ll check in with Trail Mix about recent projects, and preview their annual dinner and auction. And the State Museum will highlight their public market.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

