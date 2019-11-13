Visiting photographer demonstrates palladium and platinum printing process

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet photographer David Michael Kennedy and highlight his workshops on the palladium and platinum printing process at the State Museum.

Visiting and local organists will preview weekend concerts and workshops. Marine biologist Dr. Heidi Pearson will outline her Evening at Egan lecture titled “Making Science Matter: Communicating the Science of Blue Carbon.” And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will sketch out the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.