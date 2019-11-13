Visiting photographer demonstrates palladium and platinum printing process

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet photographer David Michael Kennedy and highlight his workshops on the palladium and platinum printing process at the State Museum.
Visiting and local organists will preview weekend concerts and workshops. Marine biologist Dr. Heidi Pearson will outline her Evening at Egan lecture titled “Making Science Matter: Communicating the Science of Blue Carbon.” And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will sketch out the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
-
Murdoch-funded group gives major boost to initiative to overhaul Alaska’s electionsAn organization funded by Rupert Murdoch’s left-leaning daughter-in-law has donated more than a half-million dollars to a campaign to overhaul Alaska’s election laws.
-
State regulators reject new limits on organized events at breweries and distilleriesBrewers and distillers can continue to host parties, classes and events such as First Friday in their tasting rooms.
-
In Anaktuvuk Pass, a gardener brings new life to ancient foods with Arctic agricultureSome of her recipes mix traditional and western plants, like pesto made with mashu or Eskimo potato.
-
Elected officials, economic groups push to deploy Tazlina amid ferry service reductionsThe Leconte and the Aurora were scheduled to provide winter ferry service to several communities in Southeast Alaska this year. Both are docked while the Alaska Marine Highway System assesses repair costs for the ships.