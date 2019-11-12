Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- An organization funded by the Murdoch family has donated more than $500,000 to the campaign to overhaul Alaska’s election laws,
- some Alaskans call for more financial transparency from Hilcorp as it seeks to buy BP’s North Slope assets,
- education advocates are hopeful Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s will change his approach in his next budget,
- UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield announces his retirement,
- state alcohol regulators reject a rule that would have prohibited organized events at breweries and distillers,
- the National Marine Fisheries Service proposes creating critical habitat sites to protect humpback whales around Juneau, and
- Alaska officials announce they need 10 years to reduce their air pollution by half,
- former Gov. Sarah Palin reveals she learned her husband wanted a divorce — in an email from his attorney.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Anchorage Republicans advance 3 nominees for open Alaska House seatJamie Donley, Melvin Gillis and Forrest McDonald are vying for the seat vacated by Republican Josh Revak. He was confirmed to the Senate seat that was held by Republican Chris Birch, who died in August.
-
Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband’s attorneyFormer Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said she and husband Todd Palin are going through counseling, and their marriage isn't "over, over."
-
Story, Hannan announce reelection bids for Alaska HouseJuneau Reps. Andi Story and Sara Hannan, both Democrats, won their seats a year ago and are part of the bipartisan House Majority Coalition.
-
Q&A: Rocker Johnny Solinger to auction off star-studded guitar for Alaska veteransHuna Totem Corp. brought a Las Vegas rock and roll show to Juneau last month, and Alaska left quite an impression on one of the performers.