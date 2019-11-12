Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

By November 12, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • An organization funded by the Murdoch family has donated more than $500,000 to the campaign to overhaul Alaska’s election laws,
  • some Alaskans call for more financial transparency from Hilcorp as it seeks to buy BP’s North Slope assets,
  • education advocates are hopeful Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s will change his approach in his next budget,
  • UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield announces his retirement,
  • state alcohol regulators reject a rule that would have prohibited organized events at breweries and distillers,
  • the National Marine Fisheries Service proposes creating critical habitat sites to protect humpback whales around Juneau, and
  • Alaska officials announce they need 10 years to reduce their air pollution by half,
  • former Gov. Sarah Palin reveals she learned her husband wanted a divorce — in an email from his attorney.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X