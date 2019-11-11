Newscast – Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- A Superior Court judge sides against the Dunleavy administration in an education funding lawsuit,
- Attorney General Kevin Clarkson’s high-profile cases raise eyebrows,
- the Coast Guard says its problems with VHF radio communication has no end in sight, and
- rocker Johnny Solinger decides he wants to auction off a star-studded guitar to help Alaska veterans.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
Q&A: Rocker Johnny Solinger to auction off star-studded guitar for Alaska veteransHuna Totem Corp. brought a Las Vegas rock and roll show to Juneau last month, and Alaska left quite an impression on one of the performers.
To reduce staff turnover, Wrangell hospital takes homegrown hiring approachWrangell’s hospital is funding professional training for local community members. The idea is to reduce staff turnover by hiring more people with roots in the community.
Yup’ik Elders help revive the nearly-extinct tradition of crafting baby parkasSewing atasuaq, or traditional baby parkas, was almost a lost skill. That is, until a 101-year-old Yup’ik Elder helped revive it.
In Tlingit land-rights loss, a Native American rights attorney lays out injustice and hope for the futureIn a lecture at the Sealaska Heritage Institute, Walter Echo-Hawk laid out the factors leading to the Supreme Court's 1955 Tee-Hit-Ton Tlingit land rights decision.