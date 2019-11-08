University of Alaska Southeast chancellor to retire in 2020

University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield will retire next June, after leading the university for five years.
The university announced the news Friday as Caulfield and other university officials met in Fairbanks for a University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting.
Caulfield took over as UAS chancellor in 2015, replacing John Pugh. His 35-year career with the university began at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus, where he taught in the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development.
After teaching at UAF for about 20 years, Caulfield moved to Juneau in 2010 to become the campus provost.
As head of UAS, Caulfield supervised campuses in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan amid significant cuts in state funding. He also oversaw the creation of a new Alaska College of Education based in Juneau.
In a statement, UA President Jim Johnsen said a search committee made up of people from the university, UAS campuses and their surrounding communities will be formed to search for a replacement. Finalists will visit the campuses in the spring.
Community members will also have the opportunity to weigh in before Johnsen makes a final decision.
Caulfield’s replacement is expected to take over in July.
Recent headlines
-
Building a boat with Tongass timber, woodworker finds local lumber hard to come byYou might think that living in the Tongass would make it easy to find whatever sort of wood product you need, but that’s not always the case.
-
Judge rules funding schools a year ahead is valid, dealing defeat to DunleavyJuneau Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally ruled that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the commissioners of education and administration “violated their duty to faithfully execute the law” by not executing the appropriation.
-
Citing executive order, Fort Wainwright evicts public employee unionThe head of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1834 says the union and Fort Wainwright officials have for decades maintained good relations — until recently.
-
Dunleavy administration seeks $500,000 contract for outside law firm to help with union lawsuitsThe state posted a request for proposals for a law firm that has experience arguing cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.