University of Alaska Southeast chancellor to retire in 2020

University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield will retire next June, after leading the university for five years.

The university announced the news Friday as Caulfield and other university officials met in Fairbanks for a University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting.

Caulfield took over as UAS chancellor in 2015, replacing John Pugh. His 35-year career with the university began at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus, where he taught in the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development.

After teaching at UAF for about 20 years, Caulfield moved to Juneau in 2010 to become the campus provost.

As head of UAS, Caulfield supervised campuses in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan amid significant cuts in state funding. He also oversaw the creation of a new Alaska College of Education based in Juneau.

In a statement, UA President Jim Johnsen said a search committee made up of people from the university, UAS campuses and their surrounding communities will be formed to search for a replacement. Finalists will visit the campuses in the spring.

Community members will also have the opportunity to weigh in before Johnsen makes a final decision.

Caulfield’s replacement is expected to take over in July.