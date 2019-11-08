Tuesday’s storytelling event is themed “Begin Again”

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event themed “Begin Again.” The J.D.H.S. Yaada.at Kalé hockey team will highlight upcoming games. And the high school swim and dive teams will highlight their annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau cold weather emergency shelter opens this weekend in new locationThe St. Vincent de Paul Society helped run the shelter when it was downtown. It has now taken over operation at its facility near the Nugget Mall.
-
Here’s what to do on Veterans Day in JuneauCoast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew Bell, commander of District 17, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Veterans Day ceremony at Centennial Hall.
-
Increase in observer fees has people in the fishing industry questioning how their dollars are being spentObserver fees are going up for Alaska fishermen and processors. In Kodiak, fishermen aren’t too worried about the modest increase, but some would like to see improvements made to the decades-old program.
-
Alaska mariners raise concerns about Coast Guard’s emergency radio outagesThe VHF radio outages are affecting Prince William Sound all the way down to Sitka and other Southeast Alaska communities.