Newscast – Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

In this newscast:
- Political ads try to push U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against a judicial nominee who may be connected to the phone call at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,
- Juneau’s seasonal cold weather shelter reopens this weekend,
- University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield announces his retirement next year,
- the Port of Alaska receives $25 million in federal grant money,
- a prominent Native American rights attorney discusses a major U.S. Supreme Court land rights case between a Tlingit group and the Forest Service, and
- what to do on Veterans Day in Juneau.
Recent headlines
Juneau cold weather emergency shelter opens this weekend in new locationThe St. Vincent de Paul Society helped run the shelter when it was downtown. It has now taken over operation at its facility near the Nugget Mall.
Here’s what to do on Veterans Day in JuneauCoast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew Bell, commander of District 17, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Veterans Day ceremony at Centennial Hall.
Increase in observer fees has people in the fishing industry questioning how their dollars are being spentObserver fees are going up for Alaska fishermen and processors. In Kodiak, fishermen aren’t too worried about the modest increase, but some would like to see improvements made to the decades-old program.
Alaska mariners raise concerns about Coast Guard’s emergency radio outagesThe VHF radio outages are affecting Prince William Sound all the way down to Sitka and other Southeast Alaska communities.