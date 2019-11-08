Newscast – Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Political ads try to push U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against a judicial nominee who may be connected to the phone call at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,
  • Juneau’s seasonal cold weather shelter reopens this weekend,
  • University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield announces his retirement next year,
  • the Port of Alaska receives $25 million in federal grant money,
  • a prominent Native American rights attorney discusses a major U.S. Supreme Court land rights case between a Tlingit group  and the Forest Service, and
  • what to do on Veterans Day in Juneau.
