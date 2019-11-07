Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 8, 2019.
For Foodie Friday, the Pelican-based, sustainable salmon fishing company Shoreline Wild will tell us about their operation, upcoming events, and give us culinary inspiration for the weekend. We’ll meet the authors of the new book “When You’re Not There,” and discuss end-of-life-care. Lily Hope will tell us about Sunday Brunch Bingo that will focus on Tlingit place names. And UAS will preview next week’s Power and Privilege Symposium.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Citing executive order, Fort Wainwright evicts public employee unionThe head of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1834 says the union and Fort Wainwright officials have for decades maintained good relations — until recently.
-
Dunleavy administration seeks $500,000 contract for outside law firm to help with union lawsuitsThe state posted a request for proposals for a law firm that has experience arguing cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
US Dept. of Transportation awards $25M for Port of Alaska upgradesThe full price tag for upgrading the cement and petroleum terminal at the port is $214 million. The terminal is a critical component in delivering fuel and construction material to Alaska.
-
Research shows studded tires cost Alaska millions of dollars in road maintenance every yearAccording to a report, the annual cost of road repairs related to studded tire use is 42 times the amount of money the state generates in fees collected in studded tire sales and stud installation.