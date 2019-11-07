Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- A bipartisan group forms to fight an initiative to increase taxes on some North Slope oil fields,
- the Dunleavy administration is soliciting outside law firms with U.S. Supreme Court experience to fight to end automatic deduction of union dues,
- the National Transportation Safety Board releases a narrative of what led to a 2018 plane crash on Prince of Wales Island,
- federal regulators fine a Sitka seafood processor for letting its waste pile up on the seafloor,
- mineral explorers spent almost three times as much in 2018 in Alaska as three years earlier,
- a small scale woodworker in Sitka laments the irony of how difficult it is to locally source wood,
- protesters chain themselves to a dock at the Port of Vancouver in Washington state to block a pipeline shipment for expanding Alberta tar sands export capacity, and
- a flight cancellation forces the U.S. Forest Service to cancel a Roadless Rule meeting in Gustavus.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Citing executive order, Fort Wainwright evicts public employee unionThe head of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1834 says the union and Fort Wainwright officials have for decades maintained good relations — until recently.
-
Dunleavy administration seeks $500,000 contract for outside law firm to help with union lawsuitsThe state posted a request for proposals for a law firm that has experience arguing cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
US Dept. of Transportation awards $25M for Port of Alaska upgradesThe full price tag for upgrading the cement and petroleum terminal at the port is $214 million. The terminal is a critical component in delivering fuel and construction material to Alaska.
-
Research shows studded tires cost Alaska millions of dollars in road maintenance every yearAccording to a report, the annual cost of road repairs related to studded tire use is 42 times the amount of money the state generates in fees collected in studded tire sales and stud installation.