Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

By November 7, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A bipartisan group forms to fight an initiative to increase taxes on some North Slope oil fields,
  • the Dunleavy administration is soliciting outside law firms with U.S. Supreme Court experience to fight to end automatic deduction of union dues,
  • the National Transportation Safety Board releases a narrative of what led to a 2018 plane crash on Prince of Wales Island,
  • federal regulators fine a Sitka seafood processor for letting its waste pile up on the seafloor,
  • mineral explorers spent almost three times as much in 2018 in Alaska as three years earlier,
  • a small scale woodworker in Sitka laments the irony of how difficult it is to locally source wood,
  • protesters chain themselves to a dock at the Port of Vancouver in Washington state to block a pipeline shipment for expanding Alberta tar sands export capacity, and
  • a flight cancellation forces the U.S. Forest Service to cancel a Roadless Rule meeting in Gustavus.
