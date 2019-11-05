Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- The group Recall Dunleavy sues over the rejection of its recall application,
- three Alaska Pioneer Homes residents sue Gov. Mike Dunleavy over sudden rate increases,
- a state Superior Court judge issues a ruling that would end unlimited donations to independent political action committees,
- Juneau residents say they feel ignored by the U.S. Forest Service’s push to open the Tongass National Forest to road building,
- nearly 1,000 passengers are affected by the Alaska Marine Highway System’s abrupt service cancellations across much of Southeast,
- traffic engineers recommend rebuilding the intersection near Fred Meyer as a highway interchange,
- the state Department of Transportation plans to begin a project to reroute the Sterling Highway and build the state’s largest bridge,
- Royal Caribbean opts not to use it’s shoulder season permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park, and
- an astronaut and Pennsylvania county figure out how to vote absentee — from space.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
