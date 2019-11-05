Indigenous rights activist Walter Echo-Hawk visits Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet indigenous rights activist Walter Echo-Hawk and preview his talks at the Walter Soboleff Building and the Egan Library. The National Weather Service will be in for Weather Wednesday. The KTOO news team will introduce us to their new podcast Cruise Town. And we’ll get a preview of the Wildlife Wednesday presentation.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

