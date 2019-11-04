Newscast – Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- The head of state elections rejects an application to advance a recall of Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
- signature gathering is underway for a ballot initiative for “Alaska Students’ Educational Bill of Rights,”
- a report on the Public Defender Agency identifies a rising number of conflicts of interest,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski gets a provision into a bill directing the Bureau of Indian Affairs to collect data on missing and murdered indigenous women,
- the U.S. Forest Service kicks off a series of public hearings on the its effort to exempt the Tongass National Forest from the Roadless Rule,
- Senate Republicans confirm Rep. Josh Revak to fill a vacant seat,
- the National Transportation Safety Board flags Alaska’s high rate of fatal airplane crashes, and
- TSA agents in New Jersey flag a suspicious carry-on item only to discover it was a gun-shaped toilet paper roller.
