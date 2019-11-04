Forest Service kicks off Roadless Rule discussion in Juneau

The U.S. Forest Service is kicking off a series of public meetings Monday, Nov. 4, in Juneau to discuss why it is seeking a full exemption to the Roadless Rule in the Tongass National Forest.

The Clinton-era Roadless Rule makes it difficult to build new roads through national lands. But state officials and Alaska’s congressional delegation have long maintained there’s not enough access to valuable stands of timber or energy and mining opportunities in the region.

In October, the Forest Service announced it was moving ahead with the full exemption. An earlier comment period suggests most of the public wants to keep the federal rule in place.

Tribal governments, tourism operators and environmental groups have expressed concern about the impact this change could have on deer and salmon habitat.

The Forest Service will not be recording verbal comments at Monday night’s meeting. But the agency is taking written comments and answering questions.

It starts at 5 p.m. Monday evening at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall.

Here’s a roundup of all the meetings happening across Southeast Alaska.

