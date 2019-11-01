Newscast – Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

By November 1, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A judge rejects the state Department of Law’s request to stop signature gathering for an election overhaul initiative,
  • several Southeast Alaska communities get cut off after a second ferry gets taken out of service unexpectedly,
  • the state Department of Transportation announces an open house on redesigning the accident-prone intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer,
  • members of the Alaska Ocean Acidification Network update the Alaska Board of Fisheries on impacts they’re seeing,
  • a Skagway man is mauled by a brown bear on the Chilkoot Trail,
  • a new class of drug-sniffing law enforcement dogs graduates in Fairbanks, and
  • Juneau’s popular Gold Creek Flume Trail reopens.
