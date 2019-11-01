Newscast – Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- A judge rejects the state Department of Law’s request to stop signature gathering for an election overhaul initiative,
- several Southeast Alaska communities get cut off after a second ferry gets taken out of service unexpectedly,
- the state Department of Transportation announces an open house on redesigning the accident-prone intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer,
- members of the Alaska Ocean Acidification Network update the Alaska Board of Fisheries on impacts they’re seeing,
- a Skagway man is mauled by a brown bear on the Chilkoot Trail,
- a new class of drug-sniffing law enforcement dogs graduates in Fairbanks, and
- Juneau’s popular Gold Creek Flume Trail reopens.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
