JPD on using social media in law enforcement

Christina Love hosts on Monday, November 4, 2019.
On Monday’s show, we’ll talk with the Juneau Police Department about the use of social media in law enforcement.
We’ll hear from The Glory Hall, Juneau’s emergency shelter and soup kitchen, about how the community can support the organization during the holidays.
And, as part of Diabetes Awareness Month, we’ll talk healthy choices and hear about a free prediabetes reversal class.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Tune in tonight at 7:00 p.m. on 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.
Recent headlines
Forest Service kicks off Roadless Rule discussion in JuneauThe first in a series of public meetings is happening tonight in Juneau at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall.
Top Alaska elections official rejects Dunleavy recallIn a statement, a lawyer for the Recall Dunleavy campaign says they plan to challenge the decision in the courts.
Alaska Pioneer Homes residents sue Dunleavy, state over rate increaseThree Alaska Pioneer Homes residents are suing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the state, seeking to block a sudden rate increase that would more than double the cost of staying at the homes.
In 2005, Russian Mission’s VPSO took his own life. The village still has no replacement.Days before his death in 2005, Simeon Askoak told officials how a key Alaska rural policing program was broken. His village hasn’t had another permanent cop since.