Judge rejects state request to stop signature gathering for elections initiative

A judge rejected a request by the Alaska Department of Law to temporarily stop signature gathering for an initiative to overhaul the state’s election laws.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Yvonne Lamoureux ruled that the state hasn’t shown it would likely win an appeal of an earlier ruling.

She ruled on Monday that the signature gathering can start.

The initiative would require groups working to influence candidate elections to publicly disclose their donors. It also would change the state’s primary system and allow voters to rank the candidates in the general election.

The attorney general’s office plans to file an appeal of Lamoureux’s ruling on the initiative soon, according to a Department of Law spokesperson.

