Judge rejects state request to stop signature gathering for elections initiative

A judge rejected a request by the Alaska Department of Law to temporarily stop signature gathering for an initiative to overhaul the state’s election laws.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Yvonne Lamoureux ruled that the state hasn’t shown it would likely win an appeal of an earlier ruling.
She ruled on Monday that the signature gathering can start.
The initiative would require groups working to influence candidate elections to publicly disclose their donors. It also would change the state’s primary system and allow voters to rank the candidates in the general election.
The attorney general’s office plans to file an appeal of Lamoureux’s ruling on the initiative soon, according to a Department of Law spokesperson.
Judge approves signature gathering for initiative that would change state elections
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Lawyer for Legislature sees constitutional problems with Department of Law proposalA lawyer for the Alaska Legislature says a proposal to allow the state Department of Law to represent the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general against ethics complaints may violate provisions of the Alaska Constitution and state law.
-
LeConte repairs delayed, potentially dropping another Alaska ferry from the winter scheduleThe ferry LeConte's winter overhaul is projected to cost nearly four times as much as the state of Alaska had budgeted for.
-
Alaska politicians, at business forum, forecast tensions ahead for the governor and the LegislatureOne tense moment came at the end of the forum, when House Speaker Bryce Edgmon asked Alaska Chamber members to "be more informed."
-
After a prolonged drought, depleted Southeast Alaska hydroelectric lakes are still recoveringSome Southeast Alaska communities were forced to rely on diesel power for an extended time after drought diminished reservoir levels.