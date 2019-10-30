Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

By October 30, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • President Donald Trump takes to Twitter in support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
  • the Alaska Federation of Natives contrasts with the Dunleavy administration on the urgency of climate change,
  • Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska announces a plan to provide $5.7 million to bolster rural health care,
  • law enforcement says it busted a man trying to fly to Nome with $10,000 of heroin,
  • a state judge prepares a ruling in a long-fought case over sulfolane contamination in North Pole,
  • Unalaska declares an emergency over its lack of commercial air service, and
  • Yakima County in Washington state moves forward with a plan to convert a jail to a supportive homeless shelter.
