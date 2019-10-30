Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump takes to Twitter in support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
- the Alaska Federation of Natives contrasts with the Dunleavy administration on the urgency of climate change,
- Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska announces a plan to provide $5.7 million to bolster rural health care,
- law enforcement says it busted a man trying to fly to Nome with $10,000 of heroin,
- a state judge prepares a ruling in a long-fought case over sulfolane contamination in North Pole,
- Unalaska declares an emergency over its lack of commercial air service, and
- Yakima County in Washington state moves forward with a plan to convert a jail to a supportive homeless shelter.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Trump takes to Twitter to back Dunleavy amid recall effortThe Recall Dunleavy chair says the president should stay out of state politics.
Unalaska declares emergency over suspended air service; city plans to charter flights for communityUnalaska's mayor says the city's goal is to get flights up and running next week — as long it can secure an emergency waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Renewable Juneau invests carbon offset funds in free heat pumps in local homesApplicants to a carbon offset program in Juneau hope to replace older home heating systems with an efficient, zero-emission system.
Denali wolf sightings hit record lowA report recently issued by the National Park Service shows only 1% of surveys along the road into Denali National Park recorded wolf sightings this summer.