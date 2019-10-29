Rachael Juzeler presents “ReConstructed ReFuse V”

Sheli DLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, Rachel Juzeler will talk about creative thought as religion, and preview her First Friday art opening titled “ReConstructed ReFuse V”. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will update us on area critters with Wildlife Roundup. Artist Merridy Davis will preview her plankton-inspired First Friday art opening at the JACC. And Linda Buckley will highlight her new children’s book “The Bear in the Blueberry.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
