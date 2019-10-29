Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- Lisa Murkowski is one of only three Republican senators who did not co-sponsor a resolution condeming the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,
- a military behavioral team identifies risk factors for soldier suicides at Fort Wainwright,
- state lawmakers learn about what role they’ll play in budgeting for the University of Alaska,
- nonprofit Renewable Juneau closes in on awarding its first round of zero-emissions home heating systems through its carbon offset fund,
- rainfall in Ketchikan gets the electric utility back on hydropower,
- state environmental regulators agree to submit a cleanup plan to the feds for Fairbanks’ polluted winter air,
- Unalaska considers declaring an emergency amid ongoing flight service disruptions, and
- the creators of “Molly of Denali” take proactive steps to helps fans dress as Molly without appropriating her culture for Halloween.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
In the face of University of Alaska budget cuts, state lawmakers weigh next stepsThe Alaska Legislature’s top budget analyst noted that the Legislature can steer money to different parts of the university.
Coast Guard weighs dropping radio-based NAVTEX system to communicate with marinersBut mariners are urging Coast Guard officials to keep the free, low-tech service rather than switch over to subscription-based satellites.
With regular flights still suspended, Unalaska considers emergency declaration after crashCity officials took up the idea after RavnAir Group announced that it would not resume regular flights until early November.
Murkowski is 1 of 3 Senate Republicans who didn’t back an anti-impeachment resolution. Here’s why.Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine were the only Republican senators not to sign on as co-sponsors.