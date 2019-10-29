Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

By October 29, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Lisa Murkowski is one of only three Republican senators who did not co-sponsor a resolution condeming the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,
  • a military behavioral team identifies risk factors for soldier suicides at Fort Wainwright,
  • state lawmakers learn about what role they’ll play in budgeting for the University of Alaska,
  • nonprofit Renewable Juneau closes in on awarding its first round of zero-emissions home heating systems through its carbon offset fund,
  • rainfall in Ketchikan gets the electric utility back on hydropower,
  • state environmental regulators agree to submit a cleanup plan to the feds for Fairbanks’ polluted winter air,
  • Unalaska considers declaring an emergency amid ongoing flight service disruptions, and
  • the creators of “Molly of Denali” take proactive steps to helps fans dress as Molly without appropriating her culture for Halloween.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X