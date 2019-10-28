Newscast – Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

By October 28, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A state judge rules that a ballot measure that would change how Alaskans choose state elected officials can move forward,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents approve a plan to ditch an effort to consolidate three university accreditations into one,
  • the head of the U.S. Census Bureau visits Delta Junction,
  • ANWR drilling opponents gear up for a court challenge against the Interior Department’s possible petroleum lease sale,
  • the Pogo Mine’s owners say they’ll invest $30 million this fiscal year to expand,
  • the state’s economic development corporation invests $700,000 into the Ambler Road to open up mineral exploration in Northwest Alaska,
  • about 100 people turn out for a community meeting in Butte to complain about two properties with junk cars and squatters, and
  • an Anchorage brewer buys a full-service alcohol license to overcome the legal limits of his brewer’s license.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X