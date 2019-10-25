Southeast Alaska Independent Living on “Unmasking Disability”

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Southeast Alaska Independent Living, a.k.a. SAIL, will preview its annual masquerade gala and auction themed “Unmasking Disability.” We’ll check in with Juneau’s Parks and Rec. team, and hear about Halloween trick or treating opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Tune in to KTOO 104.3 Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for an American Public Media special titled Fading Minds: Why there’s still no cure for Alzheimer’s.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
‘You’re not listening to the science’: Pebble Mine fight aired at US House hearingAlaska Congressman Don Young made it clear he didn’t think much of the hearing. He said he’s neither for nor against the Pebble Mine, but he believes in science-based decision-making.
-
For Halloween, ‘Molly of Denali’ creators explain how to dress up like MollyThe show’s producers want kids to have fun — but not co-opt Molly’s Athabascan culture.
-
Gardentalk – Season finale on cleanup and the last of the veggiesBeets, carrots and parsnips actually benefit from being left in the ground during the early fall, because freezing temperatures enhance their sugar content.
-
Despite contamination, state will continue using PFAS-linked firefighting foamJuneau's fire chief says "there isn't a product on the market that's totally environmentally friendly that works like it's supposed to."