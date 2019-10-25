Southeast Alaska Independent Living on “Unmasking Disability”

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Southeast Alaska Independent Living, a.k.a. SAIL, will preview its annual masquerade gala and auction themed “Unmasking Disability.” We’ll check in with Juneau’s Parks and Rec. team, and hear about Halloween trick or treating opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for an American Public Media special titled Fading Minds: Why there’s still no cure for Alzheimer’s.

