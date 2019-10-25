Newscast – Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

By October 25, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The provincial government of British Columbia adopts the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which could affect First Nation tribes’ say over mining and other resource industries,
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan cosponsors a resolution condemning the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump,
  • state officials say Alaska airports will continue stocking a firefighting foam linked to groundwater contamination,
  • the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers extends its deadline to review comments submitted for its environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine,
  • the U.S. Census Bureau says its workers will still approach homes in Alaska with no trespassing signs,
  • a Washington insurance commissioner fines a company for selling insurance policies that promised gun owners insurance for criminal activity,
  • the Iditarod joins a new global circuit of long-distance sled dog races.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X