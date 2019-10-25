Newscast – Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- The provincial government of British Columbia adopts the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which could affect First Nation tribes’ say over mining and other resource industries,
- U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan cosponsors a resolution condemning the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump,
- state officials say Alaska airports will continue stocking a firefighting foam linked to groundwater contamination,
- the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers extends its deadline to review comments submitted for its environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine,
- the U.S. Census Bureau says its workers will still approach homes in Alaska with no trespassing signs,
- a Washington insurance commissioner fines a company for selling insurance policies that promised gun owners insurance for criminal activity,
- the Iditarod joins a new global circuit of long-distance sled dog races.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
Sullivan supports measure knocking House for impeachment inquiryAlaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan believes the process the House is using is more partisan than what former presidents Bill Clinton or Richard Nixon faced.
A blind man’s complaint over voting accessibility prompted Kenai Peninsula election changes. But are they enough?When Rick Malley went to vote in 2015, there weren’t any voting machines that could help visually impaired voters cast their ballot.
A month into Utqiaġvik’s whaling season, none have been landedSome residents say this is unprecedented — the whale-dependent village captured nearly 20 whales last fall. Also unprecedented are this year’s temperatures: It was the warmest May-through-September on record in Utqiaġvik.
New UAF climate report highlights rapidly changing Alaska ecosystemsThe report says that Alaska has been breaking so many climate records over the last five years, it suggests the state has crossed a threshold into increasingly rapid ecosystem changes.