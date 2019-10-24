Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy does national media appearances to pushing his policies and raising money to fight the recall effort,
- a new company announces plans to ship liquefied natural gas from the North Slope to Asian markets,
- tariffs from the Trump administration’s trade war with China hits the Tongass Forest timber industry,
- a passenger dies after the SUV he was riding in flips and gets partially submerged in Juneau,
- the state announces it’s taking the ferry Malaspina out of service in December indefinitely,
- mountain goats and climate change may be to blame for Ketchikan’s declining drinking water woes, and
- wildlife biologists in Anchorage report a steep decline in nuisance bear killings.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
