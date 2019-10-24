Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

By October 24, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy does national media appearances to pushing his policies and raising money to fight the recall effort,
  • a new company announces plans to ship liquefied natural gas from the North Slope to Asian markets,
  • tariffs from the Trump administration’s trade war with China hits the Tongass Forest timber industry,
  • a passenger dies after the SUV he was riding in flips and gets partially submerged in Juneau,
  • the state announces it’s taking the ferry Malaspina out of service in December indefinitely,
  • mountain goats and climate change may be to blame for Ketchikan’s declining drinking water woes, and
  • wildlife biologists in Anchorage report a steep decline in nuisance bear killings.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X