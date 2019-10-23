Windy, wet weather hits coastal Alaska

Gale warnings and small craft advisories were in effect for inside and coastal waters across Southeast Alaska Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s warnings and advisories expire this afternoon as wind speeds and sea heights are expected to fall.

For inside waters around Juneau, the forecast this afternoon is for southeast winds of 35 knots with 7-foot seas. The forecast tonight and Thursday is for south winds of 20 knots and 4-foot seas.

On land here in Juneau, Wednesday’s forecast calls for rain that may be heavy at times with wind up to 40 mph. And near the Eaglecrest Ski Area, rain and snow.

The weather service also noted lightning strikes near Yakutat.

Across the Gulf of Alaska, the state Department of Transportation has canceled sailings of the ferry Tustumena on Wednesday and Thursday. The sailings affect Kodiak, Homer and Seldovia, where the weather service expects more severe winds and seas up to 34 feet in some waters.

