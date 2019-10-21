Newscast – Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

  • The U.S. Forest Service publishes an explanation of its decision to seek opening up the Tongass National Forest,
  • the Alaska Federation of Natives passes a measure declaring a climate emergency,
  • various state interests ready for another big fight over oil tax policy,
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan softens his rhetoric after making some unusually critical remarks about President Trump,
  • the Anchorage man accused of killing two Alaska Native women pleads not guilty to the second killing,
  • one person dies after a commuter plane goes off the runway in Unalaska, and
  • students at a Washington state high school use aerial drones in a new class to learn math.
