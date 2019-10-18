Newscast – Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

By October 18, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A hobby shop at Juneau’s prison gets converted to additional bed space as state prisons fill up,
  • tourism interests push back against a federal effort to open the Tongass National Forest to more road building and logging,
  • Sitkans try to push conversations about Alaska Day to include the idea of decolonization,
  • President Trump taps a former oil industry attorney to be the new U.S. District Court judge for Alaska, and
  • Washington state’s King County sues e-cigarette maker JUUL, alleging fraud, racketeering and targeting children.
