Newscast – Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- A hobby shop at Juneau’s prison gets converted to additional bed space as state prisons fill up,
- tourism interests push back against a federal effort to open the Tongass National Forest to more road building and logging,
- Sitkans try to push conversations about Alaska Day to include the idea of decolonization,
- President Trump taps a former oil industry attorney to be the new U.S. District Court judge for Alaska, and
- Washington state’s King County sues e-cigarette maker JUUL, alleging fraud, racketeering and targeting children.
Recent headlines
Forest Service substantially weighed the ‘state’s preferences’ in Roadless Rule decisionThe agency said a Roadless Rule exemption would allow more “flexibility” in how the nation’s largest national forest is managed.
Industry, legislators and signature gatherers ready for another big oil tax fightThe initiative group needs to get more than 28,000 signatures in three months to get the "Fair Share Act" on the ballot next year.
Overcrowding leads to loss of hobby shop at Lemon CreekWhile an Alaska Department of Corrections works through a plan to move inmates out of state, the increase in the state's prison population is already having impacts at Juneau’s correctional facility.
Kensington Gold Mine plans major expansion for operations past 2024Coeur Alaska projects it’ll be out of room for waste rock in 2022. And its tailings facility will be at capacity by 2024.