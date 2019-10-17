Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

By October 17, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Protesters interrupt Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s speech to the Alaska Federation of Natives,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticizes President Trump on ethical grounds,
  • the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska hopes to raise a new generation of Lingít speakers with an immersion class,
  • the state ferry system lines up one October and one November stop in Prince Rupert,
  • state transportation officials say they won’t plow a significant stretch of the Seward Highway,
  • Nome officials hire an insurance company to handle a former 911 dispatcher’s claim that her rape wasn’t investigated,
  • an Anchorage man that police say they have video evidence of one killing is charged with a second, and
  • an elusive goat made famous on social media in Fairbanks gets caught.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X